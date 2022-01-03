Look: ESPN’s Mina Kimes Shares Awful Email She Received

If you’ve noticed the name “Charles Brown” trending on Twitter, it has nothing to do with the famous Peanuts character. Apparently Mr. Brown decided that he could send a nasty email to ESPN’s Mina Kimes and not be called out for his nonsense.

On Monday, Kimes reposted an email she received from someone named “Charles Brown” entitled “STOP!” The email immediately becomes a sexist screed, accusing Kimes of knowing nothing about “male sports” and many other cringy things.

Kimes, to her credit, took the email in stride. She cracked the old “Sir this is a Wendy’s” joke and then explained why she shared the email in a follow-up tweet.

Kimes explained that while she understands the “Don’t amplify” refrain, she felt she needed to make an exception. She pointed out that she gets asked a lot if hate mail is normal, and said that this is proof that “it never ends.”

“I understand that “Don’t amplify” argument, I really do. But I get asked by women every day whether it’s normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do you with,” she wrote.

I understand that "Don't amplify" argument, I really do. But I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do you with. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 3, 2022

Fellow ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday was mentioned in “Brown’s” little screed as well. But he wanted no part of Brown’s efforts to tear Mina Kimes down.

“This is absolute trash! Mina is fantastic at her job and has earned everything she has at Espn. I can also tell you that I have reached out to Mina a number of times so that she could teach me about the use of analytics in football. She makes our NFL team better.Pipe down Charlie,” Saturday wrote.

Kimes graduated summa cum laude from Yale and became an award-winning journalist long before joining ESPN.

If you don’t like Mina Kimes, nobody’s forcing you to watch ESPN.