Look: Former ESPN Host Mike Golic Shares Big Family News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on February 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami. The seventh-annual event featured a chalk talk hosted by prominent figures in sports and entertainment and interactive partnership activations. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)

Former ESPN radio host Mike Golic is officially a grandfather.

On Monday night, Golic announced that his son Jake and daughter-in-law Jenny welcomed their son Jackson to the world.

"Our first grandchild Jackson…absolutely incredible….well done Jake and Jenny," Golic tweeted.

Golic shared a photo of him holding his very first grandson.

Check it out:

Most of the responses have been very touching.

"Hell yes Mike!!! Your definitely PopPop material. Happy for you," one fan said.

"Congrats to you all," a second fan wrote. "Miss ya Big Mike. Hold on because guy know they grow up to quickly."

It might not be very long before Mike sneaks some Notre Dame apparel on Jackson. However, Jake may want his son to represent Cincinnati.

Regardless, congratulations to the Golic family on their newest addition.