Look: Heated Moment On ESPN's 'First Take' This Morning

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

We've seen Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo have plenty of scripted arguments on First Take.

We're going to guess that's what happened again on Wednesday. In a clip that is going viral, Russo goes off on Smith for his promotion of his new book, "Straight Shooter."

Smith missed the beginning of today's show to conduct interviews about the book on the Howard Stern Show and The View. Russo took exception to that, or at least wanted the public to believe that he did.

What ensued was the quintessential "Mad Dog" rant, which can be seen below.

Even Stephen A. had trouble keeping a straight face there, let alone Marcus Spears, Molly Qerim and Russo himself.

This wasn't the first, and it certainly won't be the last time we see one of these two guys raise the decibel level on the First Take set.