Look: Here's Why Troy Aikman Took A Shot At Indiana

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Indiana football fans probably weren't happy to hear Troy Aikman take a playful jab at their program on Monday Night Football.

After former IU tight end Peyton Hendershot hauled in a pass for the Dallas Cowboys last night, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck said Henderson was "making the Indiana Hoosiers football program proud."

"It doesn't take much, does it?" Aikman responded, jokingly.

If you were wondering why Aikman poked fun at the Hoosiers, it's not because there's any animosity there. His partner Buck went to Indiana, so this was just some good-natured trolling between longtime colleagues.

Hey, someone tell Troy that IU is off to a 3-1 start in 2022!

Hendershot, a rookie undrafted free agent, hauled in the first three receptions of his NFL career last night, gaining 43 yards in Dallas' 23-16 win over New York.

He should continue to see an enhance role if starting tight end Dalton Schultz misses another game due to injury.