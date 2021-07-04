Look: Holly Rowe Reacts To Rachel Nichols, Maria Taylor Situation

The bombshell New York Times report revealing a controversial statement made by ESPN’s Rachel Nichols about fellow analyst Maria Taylor has sent shockwaves through the company. Among the many to weigh in on the matter is Holly Rowe.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Rowe said that Maria Taylor deserves every job she has received for her ability. While she didn’t call out Nichols by name, Rowe made it clear she’s behind Taylor.

“Maria Taylor deserves every job she is given because of her ABILITY. Period,” Rowe wrote. “Keep shining!!! @MariaTaylor”

ESPN has kept things very close to the vest on this matter for now. But sooner or later they’re going to have to address it – one way or another.

Keep shining!!! @MariaTaylor — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) July 4, 2021

The New York Times report included a video in which Rachel Nichols seemingly blamed ESPN’s need for diversity for giving Maria Taylor reporting duties on the NBA Finals.

Perhaps the most damning thing she indicated is that she doesn’t want diversity to come at her expense.

Nichols has been with ESPN since the early-2000s – nearly a decade longer than Taylor. Both of them have climbed the company’s ranks to become two of their most respected hosts.

Regardless of which ESPN personalities come out to defend either of them, a big decision is almost assuredly on the way.

But for right now, at least we know where Holly Rowe stands on the issue.