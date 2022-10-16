Look: Jenny Dell's Husband Reacts To Her Postgame Video

BOSTON - MARCH 12: NESN reporter Jenny Dell checks her hair as she gets ready to do a standup on the parquet floor at the conclusion of the Celtics-Knicks game. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell had a unique vantage point for the finish and aftermath of Tennessee's 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.

Dell was on the sideline when the Vols' Chase McGrath booted home his only field goal of the game from 40 yards out as time expired. The kick gave No. 6 Tennessee its first win over Alabama in 16 years.

As students and fans rushed the field to celebrate, Dell had a job to do. She had to get to midfield to interview UT head coach Josh Heupel among the madness.

In the video below from SportsCenter, you can see Dell pushing through the humanity to get to Heupel. Her husband, former MLB infielder Will Middlebrooks, had a hilarious reaction to the clip.

"So cool. [Jenny Dell] in there fighting for her life," he tweeted.

Dell is a pro, so she was able to get her airtime with Heupel, who is the toast of the town in Knoxville in just his second season leading the program.

Now 6-0, Tennessee will move into the top five when the major polls are released later today, with a legitimate case to be ranked No. 1 overall.