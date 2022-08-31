Look: Joe Buck Reveals 2-Word Message From Tony Romo

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Tony Romo sees it, Joe Buck owes him a "thank you" for his ESPN payday.

Buck signed a five-year, $75 million deal to leave FOX and join ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage. He's not the first NFL broadcaster to get paid a lucrative amount, as Romo is making $17 million per year on a new contract he signed with CBS in 2020.

Appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast alongside broadcast partner Troy Aikman, Buck recalled a brief encounter with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback after landing his new job.

"I saw Romo at the Tahoe golf tournament," Buck said. "I'm eating dinner with the guy I brought there to caddie. [Romo] walks by and all he says is, ‘You’re welcome.’ Then he kept walking."

Perhaps Romo helped pave the way for a recent network spending spree. Aikman's five-way deal is worth $90 million, and he was reportedly motivated to top Romo's salary.

FOX, in turn, will give Tom Brady a whopping $375 million over 10 years to rival Romo and Aikman as the lead NFL analyst when he retires.

However, Buck has no problem with seeing his peers get paid. In a July interview with The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas, Romo said he's "really happy" for Buck and Aikman receiving "well deserved" deals.

"I think everyone in the industry supports each other," Romo said. "I mean for us, anytime somebody makes money, it's a good thing."