Look: Joe Buck's Joke About His Wife Michelle Goes Viral

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Michelle Beisner-Buck and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Prior to Monday night's game between the Bears and Patriots, Joe Buck's wife Michelle had the chance to fire off a musket at Gillette Stadium.

ESPN televised Michelle's experience with the "End Zone Militia" a few hours before kickoff.

Michelle was a bit surprised by just how powerful the muskets are, saying, "That was real and that was fun."

Joe Buck, meanwhile, joked that his wife aimed the musket at the broadcast booth. To be honest, it almost seems like that was the case.

"I'm still trying to come to grips with the fact that I saw my wife at midfield here in Foxboro aim a musket here at the booth and fire," Buck said.

While most people know Joe Buck because of his work over the past two decades, it's worth noting that his wife has been very successful in the media industry as well.

Over the years, Michelle has spent time on "NFL Total Access" and "NFL GameDay Morning." She's now a part of the "Monday Night Countdown" crew.