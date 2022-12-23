Look: Katie Nolan Announces Major Personal News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Katie Nolan attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Former ESPN personality Katie Nolan made an appearance on "GoJo with Mike Golic Jr." this week.

While Nolan was on his podcast, Mike Golic Jr. said, "Do we get to talk about the thing?"

Nolan had a coy response to Golic's question, saying, "What thing? What could you possibly mean?"

As Nolan made those comments, she showed off her engagement ring.

Nolan has been dating comedian Dan Soder for a few years. It appears they're ready for the next step in their relationship.

Here's a video clip of Nolan showing off her engagement ring:

Several media members congratulated Nolan once they saw this video.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic tweeted, "aw, congrats Katie!!"

Mina Kimes of ESPN replied, "OKAAAAAAAAAAY."

Nolan won a Sports Emmy Award in 2016 for her show called "Garbage Time." She announced her departure from ESPN in 2021.

To this day, Nolan still has a massive following on social media. Her fans will most likely send her well wishes throughout the weekend.