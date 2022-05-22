Look: Kirk Herbstreit Calls For Ban At Major Tournaments

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It sounds like Kirk Herbstreit is not a fan of the "get in the hole" guys at golf tournaments.

During the Justin Thomas-Will Zalatoris three-hole playoff to decide the PGA Championship on Sunday, Herbstreit expressed his disapproval with the common practice.

"Think the time has come the @PGATOUR ban the drunk clowns yelling after a tee shot at a Major! Was really funny back in 2003," he wrote on Twitter.

We're not disagreeing with Herbie, but it seems like "get in the hole" guys and other hecklers are here to stay.

Thomas was able to withstand any outside distractions to edge out Zalatoris in the playoff. The win was Thomas' second in a major.

His first came in the PGA Championship in 2017.