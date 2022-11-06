Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning.

Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.

In trying to argue for his alma mater to be ranked No. 2, Lewan accused Herbstreit of bias.

"Kirk, I understand the bias here completely but Michigan should be ahead of Ohio State after yesterday," Lewan tweeted. "All and all it doesn’t matter because those two power houses meet in two weeks."

Herbstreit wasn't having any of it.

"Bias??? Hahaha!!! You’re a beauty!" he responded.

Nothing like some back-and-forth between an Ohio State and Michigan alum.

All that matters though is what Lewan said last: opinions will be thrown out the window when Michigan and Ohio State meet in Columbus on November 26.

The two arch rivals will settle things on the field. The winner will essentially lock up a College Football Playoff spot, but with the way the playoff landscape looks right now, the loser might still have a chance to make the final foursome.