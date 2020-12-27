The Spun

Look: Kurt Warner’s Bold Suit Went Viral On Saturday

Kurt Warner has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most humble people in NFL history. But the Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-broadcaster decided to go exceptionally bold with his wardrobe choice this weekend.

Warner was in the booth on commentary for last night’s Dolphins-Raiders game. Rather than wear a typical black or gray suit, Warner decided to change things up a bit with a bold fuschia-colored one.

The reaction from the audience was understandably mixed. Some made fun of him for looking like a model in a 70s fashion catalog, while others praised him for his bold choice of colors.

Still others thought that Warner looked like different versions of The Joker, or that he worked at a casino. Like we said: The reaction has been mixed.

Some have speculated that Warner’s NFL Network co-host Michael Irvin must have given Warner the suit or at least suggested it. Irvin, after all, is known for wearing a collection of flashy suits on set.

Kurt Warner has always had a humble demeanor. His story of going undrafted to stocking shelves at a supermarket to being a Super Bowl champion and a Hall of Famer is the stuff movies are made of. A movie about his NFL life in currently in the works.

But even someone as humble as Warner apparently isn’t afraid to be bold every now and then. Not bad Kurt, not bad at all.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.