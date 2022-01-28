One of the longest-tenured reporters at ESPN is calling it a career in just a few days, the company announced.

According to a release from the Worldwide Leader, veteran reporter Mark Schwarz is retiring. His 32-year run with the company is coming to an end on Monday, per the release.

Asked why he decided to step away now, Schwarz said the following:

“I very much knew when I signed my last deal back in December of 2018 it would be my final deal,” said Schwarz. “And I have thoroughly enjoyed all 32 years that I’ve had. Using a sports cliché – I’ve put it all out on the field,” he said. “I have plenty more to give, and I’m a young guy in good health, but there’s a lot more in my life that I’m looking to do right now, and I just want to enjoy the freedom that retirement offers.”

When asked what differentiated him from other reporters, Schwarz said he always told the truth – in spite of the subject’s feelings.

“One of the things that I think has characterized my run is that I have been a bit of an outlier in terms of my willingness to get the story even if it creates friction with players, organizations, media relations people,” he said. “I’m not as worried about their feelings as getting the viewer the actual truth of what’s going on.”

Congratulations to Schwarz on a legendary career and good luck in retirement.