Look: Longtime ESPN 'SportsCenter' Anchor Got Married

Longtime ESPN anchor Stan Verrett shared some exciting news over the weekend. He is now married.

On Friday, Verrett shared a photo of himself and his bride from their big day on Twitter.

"Some personal news...we did it!" he wrote in a caption. "And for friends who may be wondering why they weren’t invited…it was just the two of us."

Verrett later shared another closeup photo, albeit one that wasn't quite totally in focus.

Verrett, who has been at ESPN for more than a decade, has been pretty quiet about his relationship on social media, but did say that his wife has converted to being a Saints fan like he is.

Congrats to the happy couple. Here's wishing Stan and his bride a lifetime of happiness.