Look: Maria Taylor Has 3-Word Reaction To New Job

January 01, 2016: ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor before the Rose Bowl game of Stanford versus Iowa at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena , CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Less than a year after joining NBC Sports, Maria Taylor was named host of Football Night in America.

Taylor, who worked at ESPN for eight years before making the move to the NBC in July 2021, is now the host of the the most-watched studio show in sports. She previously served as a co-host on the program last year.

The 34-year-old sportscaster had only three words to sum up her feelings on the promotion.

"Dream come true," Taylor tweeted this afternoon.

After joining NBC last summer, Taylor's first major assignment was hosting the Tokyo Olympics. She also hosted the Super Bowl pregame show as well as the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics.

Taylor, who is also producing an eight-part documentary on the history of the Black quarterback, will be the first female host of Football Night in America.