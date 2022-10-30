Look: Mark Sanchez Made Embarrassing Mistake On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Mark Sanchez #6 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field after the loss to the of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 28-13.(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mark Sanchez has done a solid job all year as a game analyst for FOX, but he's still capable of making errors.

During this afternoon's Giants-Seahawks game, Sanchez made a foolish one, but it wasn't technically football-related. In the second quarter, Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got a hand on a Jason Myers field goal, but the ball still (barely) made it over the crossbar and through the uprights.

On the broadcast, Sanchez said the tipped kick looked like a "Chuck Knoblauch" knuckleball.

Every astute MLB fan knows the issue here: Knoblauch was an infielder, not a pitcher. He had some terrible throws in his career, but wasn't known for a knuckleball.

Sanchez would later correct himself, saying that he was "an idiot" for mixing up Knoblauch and former Boston Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.

Same era of baseball, just the wrong man. It's okay, Mark. We won't ding you too much for this error.

Seattle and the Giants are locked in a tight battle midway through the fourth quarter on FOX. The Seahawks just took a 20-13 lead.