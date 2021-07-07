Look: Michael Wilbon’s Outfit On ESPN Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will not serve as the sideline reporter for NBA Finals coverage.

She was replaced by Malika Andrews, who was in Phoenix on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The decision came after controversial comments Nichols made regarding Maria Taylor.

While ESPN took Nichols off the Finals, the Worldwide Leader said she would still host her other show. “We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement.

Not long after the statement from ESPN, the network canceled Tuesday’s “The Jump” following backlash from Nichols hosting the show immediately after her comments were publicized.

Just a day later, though, Nichols and company are back on the air. Luckily for Rachel, someone else is stealing the headlines for a change.

Michael Wilbon made an appearance on the show and apparently thought he’d be sitting behind a desk.

The Jump is indeed airing on ESPN2. Nichols along with Matt Barnes and Michael Wilbon who seems to have thought he would be behind a desk and is wearing shorts with a suit jacket. pic.twitter.com/EOnL0SVqEJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2021

Wilbon was dressed nicely from the waist up, but decided to pair that with some shorts and casual shoes.

He clearly thought he’d be sitting behind a desk, where viewers wouldn’t be able to see below the waist.

Of course, during the course of the pandemic, there are plenty of people who can relate to getting caught in casual wear while working.