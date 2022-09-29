Look: NBA Announcer's Home Destroyed In Massive Fire

MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: ESPN Analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen, pose for a photograph before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

A massive fire has claimed the home of longtime NBA announcer Mike Breen.

According to TMZ, Breen's Long Island home was completely destroyed in a massive fire this past weekend. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by authorities.

Breen lives with his wife and has three children. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze. The house was engulfed in flames and the roof of the garage collapsed in the process.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department (MLFD) battled the fire using a combination of hand lines, ladder pipes and a deck gun. Video was shared with TMZ of the MLFD battling the flames.

Mike Breen was born and raised in New York City, graduating from Fordham University in 1983 before beginning a career in radio. He got his big break in 1988 while doing the sports segment for the nationally-syndicated Imus In The Morning.

Breen parlayed his success with WFAN into a job as the radio and later TV voice of the New York Knicks. From there, his career would continue to climb as ABC hired him to do more NBA and even college basketball games.

Since 2006, Breen has been the regular play-by-play announcer for ABC's NBA Finals broadcasts.

Last year Breen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Our hearts go out to Mike Breen during this difficult time.