Look: NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe revealed some personal news on FOX's pregame show today.

Sharpe shared with viewers that he privately battled prostate cancer in 2016 and is now cancer-free. A few months ago, Janssen reached out to Sharpe to promote a campaign encouraging black men to get tested for prostate cancer.

"At the time, they asked me to do it, they had no idea I had been diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer," Sharpe said. "Black men, we're two times more likely to develop prostate cancer, but there's a 96% survival rate if screened early and detected early.

"I'm a part of that 96%."

Sharpe said he always wanted to share his experience, but didn't know when would be the right time. Janssen's promotional opportunity gave him a chance to tell his story.

"I don't feel good [right now]. I feel great," Sharpe said.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. We're happy to hear Shannon got through his ordeal and is healthy, and kudos to him for sharing his battle publicly.