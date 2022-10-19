Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman, ESPN News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Broadcaster Chris Berman of ESPN is seen on the field before Game Two of the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Former ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry shared some interesting info about old colleague Chris Berman this week.

Berry told Ethan Strauss on the House of Strauss podcast that when he joined the Worldwide Leader in 2007, Berman wasn't too receptive of sharing the spotlight with fantasy programming.

"I think he was reticent when I joined the company,” Berry said, via Awful Announcing. “Not specific to me. But I just think he didn’t feel like fantasy had a place on Sunday NFL Countdown or Monday Night Countdown, on the shows that he was hosting.”

Berry went on to say that he and Berman have a great relationship to this day, so there is no personal animosity there. The veteran ESPN anchor just wasn't digging the fantasy revolution, and some people think Berman was right to feel that way.

"Chris Berman is right, and should continue to say so," said one Twitter user.

I don’t either. Fantasy is a ridiculous thing to carry on a sports show…..like some kind of fake dating program," another added.

"I agree. I change the channel anytime it’s talked about," wrote a third. "I know it’s got it’s legion of players though. To each their own I guess."

Not everybody agrees with those takes though, and Twitter user @VanKaiserSoze has a particularly interesting viewpoint on the matter.

"Primetime’s weekly list of 100 yard backs and receivers and 300 yard passers codified those number for fantasy players in the longhand days," he tweeted. "Our middle school math club used to watch that show while figuring out our scores. Berman inadvertently fed the pup that became the beast."

Like it or not, fantasy remains an integral part of ESPN football programming, even if Berry himself has moved on from the Worldwide Leader.