Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Appearance

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Sighting of ESPN's Chris Berman before "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

During each Monday night game this season, ESPN's Chris Berman performs "The Fastest Three Minutes" of NFL highlights.

Berman continues to bring the energy that makes him an interesting TV personality. However, fans are starting to get tired of his appearance.

Several people called out Berman this Monday night for dyeing his hair.

"I’ve always loved Boomer, but this hair dye job is a tough scene," Steven Cheah of Barstool Sports said.

"Someone needs to tell Chris Berman to stop spray painting his hair," another person tweeted. "That is not a good look."

"Please tell Chris Berman to stop dying his hair! It looks awful," a fan wrote.

Berman, 67, hosted ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" from 1985-2016. He signed a new contract with the network in 2021.

NFL fans will see Berman back on TV next Monday night when ESPN broadcasts the Bengals-Bills game in Cincinnati.

Berman may want to stay off Twitter in the meantime.