Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads.

Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look.

Fortunately for those who missed the Buccaneers-Saints game, Andrews posted a picture of her outfit on Instagram.

Most of Andrews' followers are raving about her Week 2 outfit.

"Ok this orange is everything on you," Kelly Stafford said.

"The best to ever do it," one fan replied.

Another fan wrote, "Love the orange!"

Charissa Thompson, Erin Dolan and Meghan Chayka also left positive comments on Andrews' post.

It'll be tough for Andrews to put together an even better outfit for Week 3.