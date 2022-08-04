Look: NFL World Reacts To Insensitive Russian Prison Joke

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: A detail view of the NFL Crest logo is seen on a NFL Network microphone along with the Good Morning Football Show logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During this Thursday's edition of Inside Training Camp, NFL Network's James Palmer and Ian Rapoport were at the center of a very uncomfortable situation.

When Andrew Siciliano asked Rapoport if he's OK, Palmer made a comment about a Russian prison.

"Listen, if Ian thinks he can survive in a Russian prison, which apparently he believes, a tackle from Nathaniel Hackett is the least of his problems," Palmer said.

Rapoport then said, "That was not really for air, but sure."

Sports fans are disappointed by this remark, especially since Brittney Griner was just sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident at an airport near Moscow.

Before the verdict was announced for Griner's trial, she apologized for having cannabis oil on her back in February.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that, that is far from this courtroom."

Even though Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison, Russia has discussed a prisoner swap with the United States. That might still be on the table.