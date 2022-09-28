Look: NFL World Reacts To Kay Adams' Racy Response

NEWARK, NJ - MAY 18: Kay Adams speaks during Impractical Jokers Live: Nitro Circus Spectacular at Prudential Center on November 3, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

Women in sports media like Kay Adams are often on the receiving end of some wild tweets from male fans.

On Tuesday night, someone quote-tweeted Adams and left a rather aggressively sexual compliment for the former NFL Network host.

Adams' response to the suggestive comment was absolutely incredible.

"Hey thanks man really appreciate it," she deadpanned.

Adams' reply stunned Twitter users, many of whom were shocked she acknowledged the tweet in the first place. Others just couldn't believe the content she was responding to.

In all honesty, do not proposition people on Twitter, especially not women in media. It's not cool.

However, we do have to give Adams some props here for impeccable delivery and using her sense of humor to her advantage. She clearly is no stranger to seeing weird stuff in her mentions.

If you're looking to watch Kay after she left NFL Network, you can find her "Up & Adams Show" on FanDuel TV at 11 a.m. ET Monday-Friday.