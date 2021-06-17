The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Madden 22 Cover

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With so many great candidates to feature on the cover of EA’s Madden NFL 22, EA decided to give us both Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The design features Brady and Mahomes sitting on a bench and looking into the camera. It’s a stark contrast to the action photos that have graced covers for over 20 years.

Unfortunately, if EA was trying to impress fans with their new ideas, they missed the mark. Fans on social media are ripping the cover and the franchise for what many see as low-effort.

Some were particularly irked by EA’s promotional materials which had Patrick Mahomes being called the GOAT. Many feel that despite his accomplishments, he hasn’t earned it yet.

Others joked that the “Madden Curse” will likely come into play, depriving us of a potential Super Bowl rematch:

But there’s a laundry list of complaints that fans have. Whether it’s the game mechanics itself, the cover design, or the choice of athletes, a lot of people have been left unhappy:

The Madden NFL franchise has been beset by controversies for several years now. Between their implementation of macrotransactions in their Ultimate Team Mode, the lack of a franchise mode, recycled graphics and unfixed bugs, the franchise continues to receive middling reviews despite making tons of money.

Madden NFL 22 is slated for release later this year.


