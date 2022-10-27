Look: NFL World Surprised By Sunday Morning's Game News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

This Sunday will be the third and final 2022 installment of the NFL's London Series.

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, both 2-5, will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium. Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina asked an important question about the game in a Twitter poll on Thursday.

"Are you aware that Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos game will air exclusively on ESPN+?" Traina wrote, asking for yes or no responses.

Some people actually knew the game was going to be televised on a subscription-only platform, while others didn't. Overall, there doesn't seem to be much enthusiasm for this matchup though.

"The NFL is giving the fans a much needed break from that corn ball Mr. Unlimited," said one fan in regards to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

"ESPN has done everybody a solid and made it so nobody could accidentally stumble into watching this game. Nobody needs to be hurt like that," another fan added.

"I wasn't but anything that makes it easier to avoid the Broncos is a good thing," said a third.

"1.) Imagine actually paying for ESPN+ 2.) And then, waking up at 9am EST on a Sunday to watch Jaguars-Broncos," contributed a fourth man.

"Good. No one wants to watch Jaguars-Broncos anyway," a fifth added succinctly.

Maybe this game will surprise some people.