Look: Nick Wright Ready To Pay Up On Bet With Colin Cowherd

The Buffalo Bills’ 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night clinched a playoff bet for Colin Cowherd over Nick Wright.

Before the postseason began, Cowherd bet his Fox Sports colleague that Buffalo would win at least two playoff games. Wright disagreed, and the pair settled on the stakes of the wager: the loser would head to Buffalo next season to be sprayed with condiments by members of “Bills Mafia.”

Well, after Buffalo vanquished Indianapolis last week and now Baltimore, Wright made a trip to the grocery store Sunday morning to stock up for his trip next fall.

“This is what my life has come to: Buying gallons of ketchup & mustard for a stupid bet with @ColinCowherd with “Take on Me” blaring in the background, taunting me,” Wright tweeted.

It will be a messy situation for Wright when he actually does have to pay up on his bet, but he’ll be feeling even worse if his beloved Kansas City Chiefs are knocked off by the Cleveland Browns today.

Actually, what might hurt Wright most of all is if KC won today but lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.

He might never hear the end of that if it happens.