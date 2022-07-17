Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo From Maxim Hot 100 Party Last Night

Paige Spiranac isn't solely focused on The Open this weekend. She also had a pretty important business event last night.

Spiranac was recently named Maxim Magazine's "Sexiest Woman Alive." Last night was Maxim's "Hot 100" party, and since Spiranac is No. 1 on that 100-woman list, she was in attendance.

The golf social media star shared a photo of herself from the party, clad in a skimpy bikini and see-through leggings over her bathing suit bottom.

"Had so much fun at the @MaximMag hot 100 party last night! Still in shock to see my face on the cover!" she wrote on Twitter.

Can't blame Spiranac for feeling that way. It has to be surreal to be on the cover of Maxim.

This morning, Paige is probably recovering from the night while watching the final round of The Open. She'll no doubt have some thoughts on the golf at St. Andrews to share throughout the day.

You can catch the final round on NBC.