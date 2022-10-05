Look: Paige Spiranac Swimsuit Calendar Photo Is Going Viral

Former golfer turned social media maven Paige Spiranac launched her own 2023 pin-up calendar this week.

The calendar is one of Spiranac's new projects, who was named MAXIM's "Sexiest Woman Alive" this year.

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me,

Spiranac wrote on Instagram. "I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us.



"Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it! Link in bio to buy."

The image that Spiranac used from the calendar for that post, which features her looking sultry in a hot tub, is going viral.

In addition to her 2023 calendar, Spiranac is also selling merchandise featuring photos from her MAXIM "Hot 100" shoot.

