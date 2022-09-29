Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bed Photo Is Going Viral

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images) Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Earlier this year, golf social media maven Paige Spiranac was named MAXIM's "Sexiest Woman Alive."

On Thursday, Spiranac announced a new "Sexiest Woman Alive" collection on her website, featuring various items commemorating her appearance on the MAXIM cover.

One of the photos used in the collection is going viral. It features a nude Spiranac in bed covered only by white sheets.

Not surprisingly, Spiranac used the image to promote her new product launch.

In addition to her photos in the bedroom, Spiranac was also photographed by Gilles Bensimon with an ocean background for MAXIM's Hot 100 issue. .

"I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, 'are you sure?' because I was truly in disbelief," she said at the time of the honor.

Typically, you can find Spiranac on social media giving her sports takes and betting advice for PointsBet.