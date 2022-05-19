Look: Paul Finebaum Show Graphic Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given all the drama in the SEC, you knew Paul Finebaum's radio show this afternoon would be entertaining.

In addition to the callers wanting to discuss the back-and-forth between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, Finebaum's Twitter feed was filled with banter.

One tweet from Twitter user @dwcase has been immortalized in a screen grab from Timothy Burke. It addresses SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's public "reprimanding" of Fisher and Saban earlier this afternoon.

"Public reprimand ain't played nobody, PAAAAWWWWLLLLL" it reads, referring to the famous "ain't played nobody" meme made popular by Phyllis and other Finebaum callers over the years.

Days like today are the ones that the Finebaum show lives for. Saban and Fisher have had college football buzzing for the last 24 hours or so.

Just wait until they actually play each other this season.