Look: Paul Pierce Has Blunt Message After ESPN Departure

Paul Pierce’s tenure as an ESPN analyst came to an end on Monday night. The former NBA star was fired by the Worldwide Leader after posting inappropriate videos on his Instagram Live Friday night.

In the clips, Pierce could be seen drinking and playing poker with friends while surrounded by exotic dancers. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former NBA star might have kept his job if he had been filmed doing these activities and that footage leaked.

However, because Pierce willingly shared the content on his social media, the company felt it had to take action. Now, he’s out of a job, but doesn’t seem particularly fazed.

On Monday night, before news of his firing got out, Pierce tweeted that a video of himself smiling with the caption “big things coming.” He then sent another cryptic tweet a short time ago.

“I can’t lose even I lose I’m winning,” Pierce wrote.

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

We’re not sure what other career opportunities Pierce may have lined up, but like we said, he doesn’t seem to be too concerned about getting let go by ESPN.

We’re also pretty confident that he’s accumulated enough money over the years to withstand a brief unemployment.