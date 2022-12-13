Look: Robert Griffin III Made Unfortunate Mistake On The Air

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is known for occasionally saying semi-outlandish stuff on television. Usually, he does so when trying too hard to be funny.

But tonight, RGIII shocked ESPN viewers when doing some pregame analysis about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts prior to Monday Night Football.

Griffin was attempting to discuss how Hurts, an MVP candidate in his third season, proved his doubters wrong. In doing so, he somehow used a disparaging term for Black people.

Take a look:

Either Griffin doesn't know what the word means, which seems almost impossible, or he meant to say Hurts proved his "bugaboos" wrong and somehow used a word that is somewhat structurally similar to that, but at the same time very, very different.

We highly, highly doubt he intentionally used that term. That's a very embarrassing mistake to make though.

We'll have to see if RGIII clarifies what happened on Twitter at some point tonight.