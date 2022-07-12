Look: Robert Griffin III, Wife Announce Huge Personal News
It has been a big week for ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, on a personal and professional level.
On Monday, it was revealed that Griffin will be featured on Monday Night Countdown this coming season, taking the place of Randy Moss.
Today, Griffin and his wife Grete had their own major announcement. They are having another baby.
This will be the couple's third child together. Griffin also has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Griffin's wife, the former Grete Sadeiko, is an Estonian track and field athlete who competed collegiately at Florida State. The two have been together for several years and got married in 2018.
Congrats to the Griffins!