Look: Robert Griffin III, Wife Announce Huge Personal News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

It has been a big week for ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, on a personal and professional level.

On Monday, it was revealed that Griffin will be featured on Monday Night Countdown this coming season, taking the place of Randy Moss.

Today, Griffin and his wife Grete had their own major announcement. They are having another baby.

This will be the couple's third child together. Griffin also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Griffin's wife, the former Grete Sadeiko, is an Estonian track and field athlete who competed collegiately at Florida State. The two have been together for several years and got married in 2018.

Congrats to the Griffins!