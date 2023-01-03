Look: Shannon Sharpe Didn't Show Up For His Show Today

Skip Bayless answered for Monday night's insensitive Twitter post on this morning's Undisputed. He didn't have his usual co-host by his side.

Shannon Sharpe was notably absent from the FS1 debate show Tuesday. Bayless

"Obviously, my partner Shannon Sharpe is not here today," Bayless told viewers. "I look forward to seeing him tomorrow."

Almost everyone put football aside after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night's game. However, Bayless caused controversy by wondering how the NFL would reschedule a game with playoff implications so late in the season.

He later said he was sorry if people "misunderstood" his point.

"His health is all that matters," Bayless wrote. "Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

The polarizing pundit sniffled at the start of Tuesday's Undisputed, saying he's "still shook up" and "wrecked" by what happened to Hamlin. He said they were torn about whether they should even do the show, but Bayless said they'll try to carry on as usual.

Perhaps Sharpe wasn't on board with that plan. Nobody could blame him for not wanting to put up with Bayless and shout about trivial sports topics today.