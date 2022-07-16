Look: Sports Media Insider Names Potential Tony Kornheiser Replacement

Tony Kornheiser isn't ready to ride off into the sunset just yet, but eventually ESPN will need to name a replacement for Pardon The Interruption.

On Saturday, Ryan Glasspiegel and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post discussed who could potentially replace Kornheiser.

"Random thought: PTI still gets the best ratings on ESPN but Tony Kornheiser is 74. When the day comes that he wants to hang it up, my top two bets on his replacement would be Scott Van Pelt or Pablo Torre," Glasspiegel said.

Marchand, meanwhile, isn't so sure Van Pelt or Torre will get the job.

"I'd go Frank Isola," Marchand said. "Works real well with Wilbon."

Isola has appeared on Pardon The Interruption several times over the years, earning the nickname "Fill-in Frank."

Judging by the responses on Twitter, fans would be OK with Isola replacing Kornheiser.

"Yes- Frank fills in regularly so he is comfortable with the format and knows how to keep the conversation moving," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Fill-In Frank is a goat."

Who would you like to see replace Kornheiser when the time comes?