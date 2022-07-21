Look: Brittney Griner Message Going Viral Wednesday Night

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. N(Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Three basketball stars took a moment during Wednesday's ESPYs to acknowledge Brittney Griner.

Nneka Ogwumike, Stephen Curry, and Skylar Diggins-Smith reminded their peers attending the ceremony in Los Angeles to remember Griner, who remains in Russian custody.

"It's been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home," Diggins-Smith said. "Away from her family. Away from her friends. Away from her team. All throughout that time, we've kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain't nearly enough to bring her home."

After laying out Griner's many accomplishments as a WNBA champion, eight-time All-Star, and Olympic gold medalist, Ogwumike said Griner is above all else "a human being whose predicament commands our attention."

Although Curry said people are "working hard" to ensure her release, he asked other athletes to keep her situation in the public purview.

"We cannot stop fighting for her," Curry said. "We cannot stop believing for her. And we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely."

While accepting her ESPY Award for "Best Play," Megan Rapinoe also called for everyone in the room to "do more" and keep saying her name to put pressure on the U.S. government to negotiate for her release home.

Russia has detained Griner since arresting her on charges of carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty as her best strategic move to potentially help negotiations between Russia and the United States.

Griner's next court date is scheduled for July 26.