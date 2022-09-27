Look: Sports World Is Thinking Of ESPN Reporter's Family

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 28: ESPN broadcaster Marty Smith during the College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners on December 28th, 2019 at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Marty Smith has never shied away from talking about his relationship with his late father and how important it was to him.

"I felt important to him here, had his attention. I felt his love, and I hope he felt mine," Smith said. "Around here people know this but when my daddy died 10 years ago I lost a little piece of myself. And the only place I can find it is in Lane Stadium."

Before Smith spoke to an audience at Little Rock Touchdown Club this week, David Bazzel surprised him with those touching words.

Smith got choked up after seeing that tribute for his father.

"Wow, I didn't expect that," Smith told Bazzel. "Thank you."

Once this moment surfaced on Twitter, fans started showing their support for Smith.

"Love Marty, man," one person tweeted. "Just a damn good person."

"Marty is awesome," a second person said. "He knows the south and can explain what we all experienced growing up here with our dads. Well done @MartySmithESPN."



"Welp, I’m crying at work on Tuesday afternoon," another person wrote. "Love you @MartySmithESPN."

Smith, who was hired by ESPN in 2006, has been a fan favorite for over a decade.

After seeing this heartwarming moment at Little Rock Touchdown Club, it's safe to say Smith will remain a fan favorite.