Look: Sports World Reacts To Jalen Rose's Announcement

On Monday night, NBA analyst Jalen Rose called out a certain media personality on Twitter.

Rose tweeted, "So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys."

Even though Rose didn't name anyone, most people believe he's throwing shade at Stephen A. Smith. After all, he recently dressed as Pinky from Friday so he can troll Michael Irvin about the Cowboys' playoff loss to the 49ers.

Some sports fans are glad Rose fired off this tweet on Monday night.

"Man thank god somebody said it," one fan said.

"Talking spicy," a second fan commented.

Others are confused by the timing of Rose's tweet.

"Feels personal," one person tweeted.

"This might mean those rumors were true," another person wrote.

For now, the sports world will have to just assume that Rose is taking a shot at Smith.

Smith has not yet responded to Rose's tweet. Perhaps he'll address it on Tuesday's episode of First Take.