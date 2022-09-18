Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Controversy

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac shared some tough news this week, revealing that she had to take a social media post down due to online bullying about her figure.

Not everyone seemed to be on Spiranac's side, though.

A Fox News contributor reacted to Spiranac's bullying news in a recent segment.

"If you objectify your own body by posing on the cover of Maxim, do you get to complain when you don’t get the objectification you wanted?" she wrote.

Spiranac was featured on the cover of Maxim earlier this year.

"I clearly stated a big part of my brand is my body and that comes with a territory. I do believe people can and should state their opinions without being cruel for no reason. Exactly like you did. You explained yourself without fat shaming or slut shaming me and I respect that," she wrote.

Good for Paige.

"You seem normal to me , you’re pretty but I don’t think you act any different than other women," one fan wrote.

"Don’t listen to the haters Paige. You’re body's perfect and your fans love you," another fan added.

"You are a beautiful woman, why would anyone shame you? Unless they are jealous," one fan added.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images) Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Spiranac has millions of followers, so it's natural for some of them to be haters, but in the end, the former golf professional turned sports media star has plenty of supporters.