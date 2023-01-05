Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless attend the The Paley Center for Media 2014 Spring Benefit Dinner at 583 Park Avenue on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic) Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Bayless' tweet.

Smith believes Bayless' heart was in the right place when he fired off that questionable tweet about the Bills-Bengals game.

“I’m not about to judge Skip Bayless or anybody else for saying the wrong thing,” Smith said. “God knows I have (said the wrong thing). Intent matters. Yes, you’ve got to be sensitive out there. Mental health matters, life matters, human beings’ well-being matters. And when you speak, you have to make sure that you’re sensitive to everything that you can be sensitive to.

“Skip can defend himself. I’ve spent years disagreeing with Skip Bayless, I disagree with him now, and I’m going to disagree with him into the future. But he’s still my brother, he’s still a guy that brought me here on First Take and I know who he is, I know what he’s about. Do I agree with everything that he says? Or how he says it? Or the timing with which he uses to say things? No. But the flip side to it is that I know, by and large his heart is in the right place and people make mistakes.”

Bayless and Smith worked together for many years at ESPN. Clearly, their friendship wasn't just a professional one.

Time will tell if Bayless can get the rest of the sports world to forgive him.