Look: Text Message From Shannon Sharpe's Brother Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe shared a very interesting text message from his brother, former NFL wide receiver Sterling, on Wednesday,

Sharpe, who says his brother has sent him more text and voice messages than ever over the last month, tweeted a screenshot of Sterling's text this afternoon.

"I am so proud of the person you have become," it reads. "You don't pick or choose the stand you take, you take them all. Barney, Mary, Joe Tatum as well as Mrs. Keels would give you a standing ovation. Shannon you truly are a special man!"

A heartwarming note from an older brother, and one that might have some added meaning after the last couple of days.

Sharpe did not appear on Undisputed with co-host Skip Bayless on Tuesday, and when he returned to the set this morning, confirmed that his absence was due to Bayless' insensitive tweet on Monday night.

The pair also had a tense exchange on the air today, fueling rumors that Sharpe could be leaving the FS1 program at some point in the future.