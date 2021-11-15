Look: The Manning Cast Will Have Some Big Guests Tonight

ESPN’s The Manning Cast is returning tonight during Monday Night Football’s Rams-49ers game. And as usual, there are some big guests headlining it.

“At exactly 8:13 p.m. ET,” Eli and Peyton Manning will give their commentary on the game with the help of celebrity sports guests. Their first guest will be one of the most iconic voices in the history of sports: Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.

Guest No. 2 will be another player who enjoys a playing on green: Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is coming off one of his best years in nearly a decade, capturing the 2021 PGA Championship and ending an eight-year drought in the majors.

Guest No. 3 is an NBA star who tried his hand at football: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The three-time NBA champion is having a solid season but has the night off before tomorrow’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lastly, a former NFL player that both Mannings crossed paths with many times before: Philip Rivers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback who dueled both quarterbacks and sometimes came out on top will be Guest No. 4.

Back tonight on ESPN2 – at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET. pic.twitter.com/hjgUUzCLdj — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 15, 2021

That lineup is going to be hard-pressed to match the virality of Marshawn Lynch. It’s pretty doubtful that someone like Michaels, Mickelson or Rivers will say anything worth censoring.

Maybe Draymond Green will give us the juice. He’s certainly not afraid to speak his mind about everything.

