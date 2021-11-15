The Spun

Look: Tim Tebow Heisman House Commercial Going Viral

A closeup of Tim Tebow.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Former NFL quaterback Tim Tebow looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, Tim Tebow has made frequent appearances in Nissan’s “Heisman House” commercials. His new ad is a winner.

In the commercial, which can be seen below, Tebow is driving down the road in a Nissan with Kyler Murray in the passenger seat. The pair are coming up on a curve in the road when Murray asks Tebow if he wants him to take over.

The reason for the question is because Tebow “can’t handle a curve,” an obvious joke about his professional minor league baseball career. Fellow former Heisman winners Bo Jackson (a pretty good baseball player in his own right) and Baker Mayfield make appearances in the ad and discuss Tebow’s ineptitude against curveballs.

It also helps that Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, was also a first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Tebow gave it a go in baseball after his football career seemed over. He wasn’t able to hit consistently enough though, slashing .233/.299/.338 in 287 minor league games.

Tebow clearly doesn’t have a problem poking fun at himself regarding his time on the diamond, and this commercial is proof of that.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.