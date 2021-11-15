Look: Tim Tebow Heisman House Commercial Going Viral

Over the last few years, Tim Tebow has made frequent appearances in Nissan’s “Heisman House” commercials. His new ad is a winner.

In the commercial, which can be seen below, Tebow is driving down the road in a Nissan with Kyler Murray in the passenger seat. The pair are coming up on a curve in the road when Murray asks Tebow if he wants him to take over.

The reason for the question is because Tebow “can’t handle a curve,” an obvious joke about his professional minor league baseball career. Fellow former Heisman winners Bo Jackson (a pretty good baseball player in his own right) and Baker Mayfield make appearances in the ad and discuss Tebow’s ineptitude against curveballs.

It also helps that Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, was also a first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Tim Tebow can't handle a curve, you say? Think again 😅 (📍@NissanUSA) pic.twitter.com/VpOLey54J5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 13, 2021

Tebow gave it a go in baseball after his football career seemed over. He wasn’t able to hit consistently enough though, slashing .233/.299/.338 in 287 minor league games.

Tebow clearly doesn’t have a problem poking fun at himself regarding his time on the diamond, and this commercial is proof of that.