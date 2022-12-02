Look: Tom Rinaldi's Work Schedule Is Insane

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tom Rinaldi, an ESPN College Game Day reporter, on field prior to the CFP National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

FOX reporter Tom Rinaldi has been keeping himself busy over the past nine days.

It all started last week when Rinaldi flew to Qatar to cover the start of the World Cup. Shortly after, he had an 18-hour flight to New Jersey.

Since FOX televised this year's Thanksgiving game for the Cowboys, Rinaldi had to fly from New Jersey to Dallas. He was one of two sideline reporters for that game.

Once the Giants-Cowboys game was over, Rinaldi flew to Columbus to get ready for his role in the Michigan-Ohio State game.

Rinaldi's insane work schedule didn't stop there. After working "The Game" for FOX, he made a quick trip to Kansas City to be a sideline reporter for the Chiefs-Rams game.

This wild nine-day span for Rinaldi concluded with him flying back to Qatar to have a one-on-one interview with USMNT captain Tyler Adams.

At this point, Rinaldi deserves ample time to relax.

However, Rinaldi may have to wait until after football season is over to get the vacation he deserves.