Look: Video Of Stephen A. Smith Running To Work Is Going Viral

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has one of ESPN's busiest schedules, so he gets a pass for showing up late to work once.

The media personality didn't arrive on time for the start of Tuesday morning's First Take. Smith's colleagues had fun with his tardiness, showing video of him hustling to the South Street Seaport studio in New York City.

Host Molly Qerim joked about Smith getting "a little winded" after "a quick jog." Keyshawn Johnson and Marcus Spears laughed at the footage, with the former wide receiver giving Smith grief for having someone carry his bag.

Video of Stephen A. Smith running to work is going viral.

They put yet another Los Angeles Lakers segment on hold when Smith arrived. He blamed the "ridiculous" traffic for holding him up while taking umbrage to the crew "spying on me" with an overhead camera.

"I'm done with New York," Smith said.

Smith took responsibility for showing up late despite leaving his home 15 minutes away from the set at 8:45 a.m. ET. Johnson told him he "should have left at 7:30."

"Leave earlier," Johnson admonished Smith. "You should know better. It's your state. You know the traffic."

It ultimately led to better TV than another shouting match about the Dallas Cowboys.