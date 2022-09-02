Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Former Basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson claps in the second half of the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Oklahoma Sooners during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take.

Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting a big game between Division II Winston-Salem State and Central State for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

It was a nice showcase of two HBCUs that don't typically get a lot of media coverage. Magic appreciated Stephen A. taking the time to highlight them during the show.

"I want to congratulate and thank my brother Stephen A. Smith and ESPN for highlighting two HBCUs, Winston-Salem State in North Carolina and Central State in Ohio, on First Take this morning!" Magic wrote.

This year will be the third edition of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Game. The game has become a tradition since the Black College Football Hall of Fame moved from Atlanta to Canton a few years ago.

Alabama A&M and Morehouse played the inaugural game with the Bulldogs winning 35-30 in 2019. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic.

Last year it was Grambling State coming out on top against Eddie George's Tennessee State Tigers.

But this will be the first time that two Division II HBCUs will feature in the game.

Props to Stephen A. Smith and the First Take staff for giving them the opportunity.