Who Is Malika Andrews? Meet ESPN’s Rising Star NBA Reporter

Malika Andrews might not be a household name in the sports media world, but she’s very much getting there. The NBA insider is a rising star both at ESPN and within the sports media world as a whole. If you’re not familiar with her now, you will be soon.

The ESPN reporter is set to become a big part of ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage on Wednesday night. Andrews will serve as the network’s lead telecast reporter for the first time.

ESPN.com had details on the network’s coverage featuring Andrews:

ESPN will exclusively televise the virtual 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm from its Bristol, Conn. campus on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. ET with pre-draft coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will appear at the ESPN studios to announce the selections, while up to 60 draftees will appear virtually. This marks the first NBA Draft at ESPN’s studios and its 18th consecutive NBA Draft telecast overall. The NBA Draft will be available on ESPN, ESPN Radio and via the ESPN App. Rece Davis will return to host ESPN’s coverage with an expert panel of commentators, including analysts Jay Bilas and Jay Williams, and NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz in studio on the main set. Additionally, ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews will serve as the NBA Draft telecast reporter for the first time. The team will conduct virtual interviews with several top draftees.

While Andrews will be covering the NBA Draft for ESPN for the first time, she’s already become a huge part of the network’s coverage of the league.

How did Andrews get her start?

Andrews, 25, is a national NBA reporter for ESPN. She’s already become one of the biggest names in the NBA media world, but she hasn’t been around for all that long. Andrews was hired by ESPN in October of 2018.

Since then, she’s risen up the ranks. Andrews became a sideline reporter for ESPN NBA games for the first time this season. She’s perhaps best known for her Milwaukee Bucks scoops, but she covers the league as a whole, too.

Prior to working at ESPN, Andrews worked for the Chicago Tribune and served as a James Reston Reporting Fellow in the sports department at The New York Times.

Andrews has been open about her path

Andrews opened up in an interview with the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand earlier this year. She admitted that she struggled with school and mental health issues.

From the story:

As a middle-schooler, just 11 years ago, Andrews was, in her words, “angry, depressed and anxious.” While she may have appeared unbothered, her pain grew inside, an unseen enemy that warped her emotions and caused a tremor in her family. She felt unseen and it manifested itself in different forms. She fought with her parents. She flunked out of middle school. And she suffered from an eating disorder.

Andrews ended up getting the help she needed, attending a year-round therapeutic boarding school in Utah. She re-committed herself to her studies and was able to do well.

While she didn’t attend college immediately after graduating, she went on to succeed at the University of Portland. It was at the University of Portland where longtime NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski noticed one of her stories in the student newspaper.

“Wojnarowski happened to pick up the student paper, The Beacon, where he read a feature on Porter. The strong lede and the byline stuck in Wojnarowski’s mind,” The Post wrote.

Now, they’re coworkers.

NBA reporting runs in the family

Malika Andrews isn’t the only one in her family who covers the NBA for a living. Her sister, Kendra Andrews, serves as the beat reporter for the Denver Nuggets for The Athletic.

Both Malika and Kendra spent time covering the NBA’s bubble over the summer.

The two sisters have become go-to reporters for the league.

Holiday to Milwaukee. I had heard the the Pelicans weren’t biting on what the Nuggets were offering to bring Jrue to Denver. https://t.co/PaxdYLwkFU — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 17, 2020

Malika rose to national prominence during her time in the NBA bubble

While Malika Andrews has been a pretty well-known NBA reporter for a couple of years, she really rose to prominence inside the NBA bubble this summer.

She was inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida for more than 100 days.

Andrews was a go-to voice on a number of stories, especially when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott a playoff game. Andrews did daily hits on ESPN and worked as a sideline reporter for games. She celebrated her 100th day in the NBA bubble back in October.

***

If you could buy stock in an NBA reporter, Malika Andrews would certainly be a good pick. You can be sure to hear even more from her in the days, weeks, months and years to come.