Maria Taylor Is Trending During ESPN's College GameDay

January 01, 2016: ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor before the Rose Bowl game of Stanford versus Iowa at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena , CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After contract negotiations with ESPN went south, Maria Taylor joined NBC Sports in the summer of 2021. Although it's been over a year, the Worldwide Leader has been unable to find a suitable replacement for her.

ESPN added fitness instructor and sideline reporter Jess Sims to this year's College GameDay crew. She could end up being a great hire for the network, but for now, fans are still on the fence about the move.

During this Saturday's broadcast, Maria Taylor started trending on Twitter simply because fans want ESPN to hire her back.

While the odds of that happening are incredibly slim at the moment, there's no denying that Taylor was excellent on College GameDay.

"GameDay letting Maria Taylor go was a big no no," one person tweeted.

"I miss Maria Taylor so much," another person said.

Taylor will be doing just fine for herself this fall.

Earlier this year, Taylor was named the new host of Football Night in America on NBC. She'll get to showcase her skills this Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.