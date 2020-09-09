Maria Taylor Posts Message Ahead Of Her First NFL Game

Maria Taylor has become a crucial figure in ESPN’s college football coverage over the past few years. This fall, she’ll try to help the company’s NFL coverage as well.

ESPN’s annual Monday Night Football doubleheader is only five days away. The Worldwide Leader In Sports will need two crews to cover the Giants-Steelers and Broncos-Titans games.

The first game on Monday night will feature Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor. College football fans aren’t strangers to this broadcasting trio, as they usually cover marquee matchups on Saturdays.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will call the second game between Denver and Tennessee. They’ll be taking over for Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore this year.

Taylor posted a message on Wednesday about her NFL debut, tweeting “First NFL game of my career so I think that makes me a Rookie…see you Monday!”

First NFL game of my career so I think that makes me a Rookie…see you Monday! @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/JU4kU38VIP — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 9, 2020

It should be an exciting game between two of the most respected franchises in the sport.

The Steelers are hoping the return of Ben Roethlisberger could catapult them back into the playoffs. He missed the majority of the 2019 season due to an elbow injury.

As for the Giants, they’re hoping first-year head coach Joe Judge can help lead the team back to their glory days. In order to accomplish that goal, young gunslinger Daniel Jones will need to play well.

Kickoff for the Giants-Steelers game is at 7:10 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.